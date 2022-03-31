March 31, 2022

Imminent to get Konami or IP from Metal Gear Solid? The rumor explodes

Gerald Bax March 31, 2022 2 min read

Among the three ads that have been persistently rumored for a few days, Sony has at the moment Just introduced the new PlayStation Plus. Players are now wondering what other barrel shots the Japanese house might have in store…

According to Gavin Stevens, co-owner of Team Blur Games, it appears that Sony and Konami Recently in close contact. According to what Stevens has learned through his sources, it seems that an important cooperation may be generated between the two companies, and in this sense it cannot be ruled out behindKonami’s arrival at PlayStation Studiosor that some important elements The company’s IP was purchased by Sony.

Stevens was careful to stress that he does not have certain information at the moment, but the suggestions he has received indicate that important news has arrived:

“Okay, so… it looks like today is Konami’s day. Or the IP will be bought [riferendosi a Metal Gear Solid, come possiamo evincere dalla clip allegata, ndr], or the entire studio, or simply exclusive rights to other developers. But today it seems that We may receive information about Sony x Konami. Shame. These games deserve cross-platform if that’s true, and Sony wouldn’t care.

This is what some people I know are saying in messages and chats, as well as other rumours. Plus it’s my guess. If it’s wrong then it’s wrong, but it looks like this Could be the big news this week. However, in recent weeks, an insider, Video Game Leaks, has already reported that Konami’s famous IP ended up in the hands of Sony.

See also  On Steam, the campaign took first place in the top 10 global companies - Nerd4.life

These words are followed by a Somewhat suspicious message by Millie A, the insider who once predicted the announcement of the game for Wolverine from Insomniac Games. Twitter finds it below reports: “Up, up, down, down, left, right, left, right, B, A”or the Famous Konami Code. Do the two sources go in the same direction? To find out, we just have to wait for the next few hours.

