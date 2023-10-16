“There is an extreme race in Qatar, and solutions must be found.”

Rome – the Formula 1 Ready to get back on track this weekend with… 2023 US Grand PrixBut the previous race, which was held about ten days ago in Qatar, still raises controversy. Fernando AlonsoIn fact, after the extremely hot conditions he had to deal with in LusailShe hopes that the International Automobile Federation will intervene to regulate this situation. The Spaniard’s goal will be to prevent all riders from being exposed to the same extreme situation again.
Alonso: “Extreme racing”
“We were all surprised by the harsh conditions of the race in Qatar, because on Saturday that was not the case, there was very little wind. Sunday was dramatic. We definitely have to find a solution, for example we can delay the start of the race or something else. “When we raced in Malaysia, in Sepang, I remember the conditions were very tough, and also in Bahrain in 2009, when I think the temperature was 41 degrees.” These are the plane captain’s statementsAston Martin, Fernando Alonso, It was revealed to foreign media about what happened in Qatar.
