October 16, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

“There is an extreme race in Qatar, and solutions must be found.”

“There is an extreme race in Qatar, and solutions must be found.”

Mirabelle Hunt October 16, 2023 1 min read

Editorial Board Monday, October 16, 2023, at 5 p.m

Rome – the Formula 1 Ready to get back on track this weekend with… 2023 US Grand PrixBut the previous race, which was held about ten days ago in Qatar, still raises controversy. Fernando AlonsoIn fact, after the extremely hot conditions he had to deal with in LusailShe hopes that the International Automobile Federation will intervene to regulate this situation. The Spaniard’s goal will be to prevent all riders from being exposed to the same extreme situation again.

Alonso: “Extreme racing”

We were all surprised by the harsh conditions of the race in Qatar, because on Saturday that was not the case, there was very little wind. Sunday was dramatic. We definitely have to find a solution, for example we can delay the start of the race or something else. “When we raced in Malaysia, in Sepang, I remember the conditions were very tough, and also in Bahrain in 2009, when I think the temperature was 41 degrees.” These are the plane captain’s statementsAston Martin, Fernando Alonso, It was revealed to foreign media about what happened in Qatar.

Corriere dello Sport by subscription

Together for passion, choose the way

Subscribe to the digital version of the newspaper. Matches, stories, insights, interviews, commentaries, columns, rankings, results, lineups and previews.

Always with you, as you wish

See also  The main pitfalls of the United States and Mexico for South Korea - OA Sport

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

2026 Olympics, Cortina bobsleigh track project fails. Malago: “The races will not be held in Italy”

October 16, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
4 min read

Euro 2024: Turkey wins with passing, Wales catches Croatia, Cvara scores two goals in Poker Georgia

October 16, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
8 min read

Bonaventura, double Berardi and Fratesi, retakes the live broadcast

October 15, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

“There is an extreme race in Qatar, and solutions must be found.”

October 16, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

Apple with the new MacBook Pro makes everyone agree that it is really needed

October 16, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

F1, 2023 United States live on GB TV: times and programming

October 16, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

Youth Cure, the secret to less aging “at home”. What the science study revealed

October 16, 2023 Karen Hines