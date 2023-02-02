France, there is an increase in young people with precedents who will be offered a military path

The ceremony of allegiance to the Italian Republic took place for 44 students – 15 women and 29 men – of the “FERRARI III” course of the “Teulié” military school in front of the Arco della Pace in Milan. The solemn action took place in the presence of the Chief of Staff of the Army, General Pietro Serino, and the Minister of Defence, Lorenzo Guerini, who recalled “a solemn moment for all of you, but at the same time one of great international tension”.

Guerini added, “The reaction of NATO and the European Union countries to the Russian aggression against Ukraine was strong and united. A response of solidarity and love of freedom that reflects the values ​​cherished by the Divsa family, which you will join. For this reason, dear students, I feel a special feeling to be here with you.” “.

Then he addressed the students directly: “The training you will receive at Teulié will allow you to gain knowledge and experience. You will cultivate indestructible friendships. You will develop the consciousness of those who will not be afraid to constantly put themselves on the line of society, whether in the military field or in the civil field. You will prepare to be, like Those who preceded you, star citizens: a responsibility, which is also an honor.”

