COP 26: Draghi, our credibility is based on actions, not words – politics

“We must go beyond the ‘G20 outcomes’, pursue more ambitious goals at COP26, solve logistical problems in distributing vaccines, raise funds for fragile countries, and above all we must honor our commitments. Our credibility depends on what we do and not what we say.” Prime Minister Mario Draghi said this in a video sent to the Paris Peace Forum. “Protecting the environment, preserving public health, and striving for economic recovery for all. These crises are intertwined and must be addressed at the same time,” he said.

“At the G20 in Rome, the international community showed its willingness to work together: we must build on this with urgency and determination,” added Draghi. “We must act together: one’s failure can mean defeat for all,” he stressed. “Closing ambition gaps requires courageous and effective multilateralism. From climate change to the pandemic, we face urgent global challenges. We must act quickly to reduce emissions, increase access to vaccines, and support the recovery of the poorest countries.” “During the G20, we pledged to keep ‘high temperatures below 1.5 degrees’ and cut emissions this decade. We beat health protections, secured vaccine donations. And the IMF supported us to get new rights. A special tax for countries in need.”

Prime Minister Mario Draghi is in Paris today to participate in the International Conference on Libya. It can be read in a note from Palazzo Chigi, which formalizes the program: 12.30 – a meeting with the President of the Republic of France, Emmanuel Macron, at the Elysee. 2.45 pm – Arrival at Maison de la Chimie, event venue. 15.00 – Participation in the plenary session of the conference. 6.30 pm – A joint press conference for France, Italy, Germany, the United Nations and Libya.