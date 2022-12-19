Mazzetti in the EU, former commissioner Avramopoulos received his salary from the NGO Panziri: his appointment as Gulf envoy is in danger

Dimitris Avramopoulos It was not just a “statue” like the others inserted between the faces that gave status to the painting Fight impunity. As the former High Representative for Foreign Policy of the European Union, Federica Mogherinihe resigned immediately after the scandal involving the NGO and its president, a former Article 1 MP of the European Parliament Antonio Panziri. But unlike the Italian activity, the activity of the former EU Commissioner for Migration within the organization also included one a wageas revealed printing. The Greek politician, we read, “has been paid for one year from October 1, 2020.”

Information contained in the document of European Commission which, however, does not specify the amount of compensation which was, at any rate, formal, to the extent that he obtained consent Ursula von der Leyen In person on February 3, 2021. In light of the investigation conducted by the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office at Michael CleeseHowever, this money makes us think about the role played by Avramopoulos, given that the NGO is one of the two, along with There is no peace without justicewhose offices were raided by the Belgian authorities, looking for the money she had sent Morocco And the Qatar for the purpose of distribution bribes Among the MEPs yesterday and today, assistants and other subjects able to influence decisions within European Union Parliament. Investigations that the European Union also considers necessary, since the former commissioner is one of the two names, besides Louis DiMaiovying for the nomination, which is only waiting for Mr. Pesc’s last word, Joseph BurrellAs the European Union’s Special Envoy to the Persian Gulf.

Because if the former leader’s nomination Civic participation It is hampered by the fact that the EU bribery scandal has particularly affected Italian actors, who almost all come from Socialist group which also includes P.DDi Maio’s ally in the last Italian political elections, the suspicion that Avramopoulos’ perfectly legitimate salary could also have been paid thanks to Money is slush coming from Doha or lace It makes his appointment more difficult for the European Commission.