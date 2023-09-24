A senator suffers from depression and the Council “relaxes” the dress code – Al-Watan newspaper

From our correspondent

New York – Journalist from New York PostHe attempted to enter a chain of iconic restaurants in Manhattan, “dressed as Senator Fetterman”: Carhartt hoodie and sweatpants. “You can also be Lady Gaga,” they replied, and fired him because he broke the rules The dress to be worn. For a week, To Congress Whoever fails to pass a federal budget risks one closeAnother topic that takes center stage is, incredibly uniforms.

The 72-year-old Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumerissued A directive that the 100 senators “are free to wear whatever they want in the House of Representatives”Â», emphasizing that he will continue to wear a suit and tie.

The decision to “relax” the rules There does not appear to be any writing on the clothes It arose specifically from the 54-year-old Fetterman’s style, although not explicitly named. He returned from the hospital in the spring after being hospitalized for six weeks due to depression Casual wear is permittedunless he enters the hall itself (it is a tradition, also followed by others who have just landed, that one can vote from the doorstep, with one foot in the adjacent dressing room).

Forty-six Republican senators wrote a letter condemning, He described the changes as “a lack of respect for the institution”; Suzanne Collins, 70, a fan of Chanel suits, joked: “Tomorrow I will come in a bikini.” Senator J.D. Vance, who grew up in poverty in the Appalachian Mountains, He doubted that Fetterman’s clothing reflected Who’s credentials Working class: “Many workers respect this building, they are frustrated with it but they respect it The dress to be worn “It should reflect this.” See also Panic in India, Nimr injured 13 people in different cities of Assam

For Fetterman, the clothes were a way to show that he was not the “typical politician.” Just as Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, with her bright clothes and colorful wigs, described herself as an “independent” even before she did so politically by leaving the Democratic Party. but It’s also what makes it more comfortable, as journalists note Which saw him more willing to speak in the hallways despite his hearing difficulties, so he uses an iPad or iPhone that records conversations in real time. according toThe New York TimesHowever, the change is in The dress to be worn It took away some of the bipartisanship that came after his hospitalization. What seems to bother some is the institutionalization of depression. “Today, at a Senate hearing, he dressed up as a mechanic and talked about how he could no longer fully process language. “He has every sympathy because he had a stroke, but that doesn’t mean he should be a senator,” wrote Colin Rogge, co-owner of the right-wing website. Politics trendingWith half a million followers. the Washington Post, Instead, he points out that many families are experiencing Fetterman’s experience: His wife, Gisele, receives insults but also letters from people suffering from depression, a problem John suffered from before his stroke and which worsened after his win in November. Language has proven to be permanent.

especially, Democrats avoided controversy by emphasizing that there were more serious problems. But an editorial by Washington Post He opposed this informal shift, and actually envisioned senators wearing T-shirts with provocative graffiti in what should be a “temple of democracy.” Also an expert in style Politician Claims to change The dress to be worn It’s a mistake: it attracts too much attention to something that should be secondary. Wouldn’t it be better to talk about Fetterman’s politics instead of the jacket he’s wearing? And me Republicans appear to be angrier about the institution weakened by short deliberations than about Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the vote. See also A woman living in Belgium became the mayor of a Japanese city