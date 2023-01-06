January 6, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Fossil with the body of a bird and the head of a dinosaur discovered in China – photos and video

Gerald Bax January 6, 2023 2 min read

in a China A strange animal with the body of a bird and the head of a dinosaur has been discovered living around it 120 million years ago And the scientists called it Kratonavis choi. Behind this revelation is a team of scientists from the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS). Chu Zhonghe. The study was subsequently published in the journal nature and its evolution. Paleontologists scanned the fossil with a high-resolution CT scanner and found that the skull was nearly identical to the head’s. dinosaur. «Characteristics of the skull – explained the doctor qiheng me, Among the main authors of the work – it turns out that most birds live in chalkybirds, including Cratonavis zuhi, were unable to move the upper beak independently of the brain and mandible, which is something modern birds can do instead and constitutes one of the most defining characteristics of their ecological diversity.”

Zhao Zhuang / The fossil was found in China, January 6, 2023

What also surprised the scientists was the fact that this “bird dinosaur” had the shoulder This is the first instep stretch. which modern birds do not have. According to the research authors, this may be due to: evolutionary step From dinosaurs to birds, which is necessary to compensate for the other characteristics of this ancient animal that had a very poor structure for flight. “The shoulder blade is functionally important for bird flight and conveys stability and flexibility,” the scientist explained. Wang Minwho participated in the study. He concluded, “The scapula may increase the mechanical advantage of the muscle in relation to the rotation of the humerus, which compensates for the underdeveloped overall flight apparatus of this early bird, and these differences represent a morphological experience in flight behavior in early bird diversification.”

See also  Live the life, the experimenter

In which branch was it?

Zhao Zhuang / The fossil was found in China, January 6, 2023

Due to the characteristics, Cratonavis has been placed midway between Tyrannosaurus Archeopteryx Long-tailed and reptilian-like, f Ornithothoraceswhich instead had different characteristics to modern birds.

Cover video for Ifl Science

Read about Open

Read also:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

The new Android Auto is now available: Coolwalk really does reach everyone!

January 6, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Players angry at other players because of the ‘Act of Love’ award on Steam – Multiplayer.it

January 6, 2023 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Does keeping it upright pose a risk of serious damage? Annoying reports appear – Multiplayer.it

January 5, 2023 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

United Cup – Day 10: Fritz opens for USA. Super challenge between Perettini and Tsitsipas

January 6, 2023 Noah French
2 min read

This is the perfect tilt to maximize the efficiency of the solar panels

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

“Tali e Quali 2023”, the variety show hosted by Carlo Conte

January 6, 2023 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

How Many Steps Should You Take in a Day to Not Gain Weight: Science Says So

January 6, 2023 Karen Hines