Foreign tourists return to Italy’s cities: Uber report

After a few weeks of easing the restrictive measures, with the European Green Corridor now running well and vaccination campaigns in many countries, the presence of foreign travelers in Italy is increasing again. This is what appears from some of the data I recordedUber observatory On mobility and tourism, showing a average growth 106% Nationally for trips made by foreign users in Italy between May and June 2021.

Double the rides in cities Rome, Bologna and Turin It quadrupled in Naples. On the other hand, the growth of racing in Milan was less steep, scoring +71% in total. The difference with the national trend is probably due to the fact that at present the city is a travel destination more for business reasons than for leisure.

As for registered indigenous nationalities, the largest growth is the growth of travelers from United States of America (with attendance increased by more than 150%), followed by France e United kingdom. Soon, other countries on the European continent were placed, such as Switzerland, followed by Germany in fourth place and Spain in fifth. From sixth to tenth place we find the Netherlands, Austria, Romania, Belgium and Poland.

Meaningful, even if it’s off the beaten path Top 10And the return of two non-European countries such as the UAE and Brazil to the international movement, which, according to the observatory, doubled the presence of its users in Italy in June.

Overall, Uber has seen a growth in rides on its platform since May, as restrictions are increasingly relaxed, allowing the company to continue its expansion plan by expanding availability. Uber services in the new cities of Italy: The service has been launched recently Uber black (Excellent product from Uber in Turin, which have been added to the cities of Milan, Rome and Bologna (as well as Naples where there is an Uber Taxi).

“The success of vaccination campaigns in Europe and in some countries of the world allows us to note Gradual restart of urban mobility in different cities, and both Italian users, and tens of thousands of foreign travelers – he says Lorenzo Peredo, President of Uber in Italy – Like Uber, we are enthusiastically recording this encouraging data, and working even harder to deliver our mobility services while maintaining the highest safety standards for Uber drivers and passengers.”