October 26, 2022

Ford Kuga: la Escape ne anticipa il restyling

Ford Kuga: Escape Anticipates Redesign

Karen Hines October 26, 2022

First in the United States – The Ford Kuga plug-in is the most successful rechargeable plug-in hybrid in Europe which will soon be replaced by an updated version. But how it will be to answer this question, it is enough to see the photos published by the American company in connection with the new image. Ford Escapethe American “twin” of the Ford Kuga, with which it shares practically everything except the name.

More balanced design – the new Ford Escape It introduces many new technical and stylistic innovations. Aesthetically we can observe a In front of me completely Renewed Where a geometrically shaped mask stands out, the sharp LED headlights are linked together by a thin strip also with LEDs. Also new are the lower air intakes and fog lamp housings. Novelties at the rear are more limited, as there are two more modern and less shaped headlights with a new lighting design.

Change inside too – Good news inside Ford Escape A large 13.2-inch cantilever screen protrudes in the center of the dashboard. Based on sync 4 multimedia system Now it is able to interact with the smartphone without the use of cables, wirelessly. In addition to compatibility with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, we can mention the presence of Alexa and the always-connected navigation system. The Escape upgrade also comes with a richer suite of driver assistance systems, including cornering anti-collision system at junctions and Active Blind Spot Monitoring.

From the United States only hybrid In the renewed America Ford Escapewhich will be issued at the beginning of 2023It will be available with a 180-hp and 1.5-liter EcoBoost with front-wheel drive (optional integrated), a 250-hp ST-Line with a 2.0-liter engine and four-wheel drive as standard (a hybrid is also available), and a plug-in with a powertrain consisting of: 2.5 cycle Atikinson, combined with CVT transmission and capable of traveling 60 km in all-electric mode. The latter engine should only arrive in the European Ford Kuga, possibly along with the plug-free hybrid.

