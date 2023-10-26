Foreclosures and taxes on the house, Forza Italia rejects the maneuver. Mule: ‘Change rules on intervention in current accounts and assets’

Forza Italia asks the government for changes to the budget law. Berlusconi’s supporters distance themselves from the rule allowing the taxpayer to access citizens’ bank accounts and those introducing new taxes on the home. Chamber Vice President Giorgio Mule speaks to Fatto on Transatlantico before entering the chamber: […]

Forza Italia asks the government for changes to the budget law. Berlusconi supporters distance themselves from the rule allowing tax authorities Citizens’ current accounts can be accessed And by those they introduce New house tax. Vice President of the Assembly, Giorgio Muletalking with Done Before entering the room, in Transatlantic, he says: “Historically Forza Italia is against the escalation of financial pressure and against financial oppression: for this reason, once the maneuver is read in its concrete version, it is necessary to intervene if action is taken. Confiscation, like a flat rate tax, was contrary to the principles which inspired and guided our political action”.

At the same time, Mule urges the government to amend the provision to increase taxation on refurbished properties with 110% superbonus: “That is also a measure that deserves deep scrutiny – continues the Deputy. The Chamber President – in this case We enter the sanctity of the house property that Silvio Berlusconi entrusted us to protect”.

There is a risk of creating some problems between Palazzo Sigi and the Ministry of Economy. Housing and taxes, in fact, both the League and Forza Italia cannot accept the provisions included in the draft budget law that will be sent to Parliament tomorrow. This is how it happens A race against time to change the text before it reaches the Senate. In fact, the government has asked the majority not to table amendments, but the final text must be accepted by all government parties.