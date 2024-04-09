Marina and Barbara Berlusconi on the red carpet for the movie Ennio Doris: “For Our Father”

The Berlusconi family can't miss: the film premiere founder of Mediolanum, Ineos Durres – There is also tomorrow (which will be shown in more than 150 theaters as a special event on April 15, 16 and 17), at The Space Moderno cinema in Rome, in addition to Doris' family (wife Lina Tombolato and children Sarah and Massimo) and the actors who also participated in the film, such as Massimo Gini in the role of the banker. The former jockey's daughters Marina with her husband Maurizio Vanadia, Barbara with her son Edoardo, as well as her brother Paolo Berlusconi.

Paolo Berlusconi, Maurizio Vanadia, Marina Berlusconi, Barbara Berlusconi, Edoardo Valagosa Marco Provignato / ipa-agency.net

“Exciting evening yesterday in Rome,” Barbara wrote on Instagram today. “I was honored to be with my son Eduardo and my sister Marina at the preview of the film that tells the life of Ennio Doris. Dad has a true friend, even before a partner. A great man who was able to combine vision and entrepreneurial genius with humanity and sincere concern for those who put their trust in him. as He and my father decided to personally cover the losses of account holders after the collapse of Lehman Brothers». And again: “The man born in the province of Venice is made up of small savers; He knew the value of effort and felt a great responsibility placed on his shoulders to manage his savings in the best possible way Of people. From the public.” Silvio Berlusconi’s daughter sent “special thanks” to “his wonderful family, Lina, Sarah and Massimo, who wanted to share his exceptional story with all of us.”

The intervention Barbara Berlusconi refers to dates back to 2008, as told by Ennio's son Massimo Duris, who is now CEO of Banca Mediolanum. «In the midst of the economic crisis, together with his partner Silvio Berlusconi, Decided to take action on customers, up to 11,000who had bought securities with Lehman Brothers bonds underneath, decided so Repayment of a total amount of €120 millionEverything they invested. There were no similar precedents, and no bank had done this before him. He told me that he had decided to return the capital to clients, and that even if Berlusconi had not agreed, he would have done it anyway».