March 7, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Legacy, Maria Beatrice and The Storm on “The Song”: “Victory and Money Lost”

Legacy, Maria Beatrice and The Storm on “The Song”: “Victory and Money Lost”

Lorelei Reese March 7, 2024 1 min read

a the legacy A new situation has broken out. In the episode It was broadcast this evening, Wednesday, March 6, and the winner was competitor Maria Beatriz, who won the trello challenge and the head-to-head match against her competitor in the 100 Second Challenge. Victory came in the guillotine. Starting with the five words, “home”, “quality”, “mass”, “wire” and “frittata”, the hero of L'Eredità, following the law “A minute to think” He wrote the winning word “air” on his card. But it is a pity that the victory was really small and that Maria Beatrice got a very small egg. In fact, he won only 5,000 euros.

And so on and so on

Read also: L'Eredità, Michel in the guillotine: “Damn, chaos breaks out.”

“When you get one of the easiest guillotines ever, but you cut the entire prize pool in half,” one user wrote. Finally, someone raises some doubts about the choice of words for the guillotine: “They gave up victory and money, this program needs a complete review.” In short, as always, the Eredità episode sparks discussion and generates a lot of controversy on social media.

Read also: L'Eredità, “I would add mign***t”: Frost falls on the guillotine

See also  You cannot use your cell phone on this island, so be sure to inform yourself before leaving on vacation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Puma loses European brand over Rihanna shoes – Europe

March 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

King Charles, after discovering the disease, another bad news: no one should suffer from all this

March 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Kate Middleton's first official date has been set: June 8, the King's birthday, but Kensington Palace has not confirmed this.

March 6, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Legacy, Maria Beatrice and The Storm on “The Song”: “Victory and Money Lost”

March 7, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Gastric reflux was a real nightmare: with these two underrated foods, I solved everything

March 7, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

Champions League, Real Madrid and Manchester City in the quarter-finals: qualified teams – Corriere.it

March 7, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp, the anticipated functionality is available but only for these smartphones

March 7, 2024 Gerald Bax