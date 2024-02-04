Kate Middleton: What would happen to the monarchy if the details of the operation were revealed?

Prince William's wife was hospitalized for 13 daysIn the London Clinic, the same as King Charles Clinic He was admitted for prostate surgery, and was released from the facility the same day King was discharged. So she returned to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor where she lived with her husband, W three children, George, Charlotte and Louis Who were not allowed to visit her.

Meanwhile, various rumours, such as the (unsubstantiated) rumor that he was in a coma, effectively fueled speculation about the origin of the abdominal operation. The palace denies it is a tumor. Moreover, we ask ourselves Whether it is appropriate to share a particular diagnosis with the whole world or whether it is helpful to dismantle the taboos and stigma surrounding the disease.

In fact, the BBC said, “It is clear from the expected length of time he will spend in hospital and from the tone of the statement issued that his health condition is serious.”

At the same time telegraph Surveys were launched to assess consensus toward the monarchy during hospitalization. As one might imagine, sympathy for the king and princess increased. until Queen Camilla, who took charge of public affairs, received three points.