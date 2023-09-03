Fitness Boxing: Nintendo is about to remove it from sale on the eShop

Nintendo UK Announce that the game soon Fitness Boxing It will be removed from saleElectronic shop From Nintendo Switch. The fateful date will be November 30, 2023. The news has been confirmed by other European online stores.

The tweet is very clear: “From 11.59pm 30th November 2023 (UK time) it will no longer be possible to purchase digital version Boxing Fitness.” You are invited to visit The official page of the game for more information. Here we can read:

“Important note: From 11.59pm on November 30, 2023, it will no longer be possible to purchase the downloadable version of Fitness Boxing or download the trial version. Users who have already purchased the software will be able to continue running or re-downloading the software and updates after that date.”