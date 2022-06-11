Holes of invisible matter in space, discovery

Space is the most mysterious topic of all, and new discoveries emerge every day that completely change previously formulated theories. Some researchers recently discovered the presence of Holes of invisible matter In space while studying dark matter. According to some theories, invisible matter makes up about 80% of the matter in the universe, and the vast expanses of empty space may offer a better chance of discovering it.

Cosmic Void and Dark Matter

First of all, you need to know what a file is dark matter. It is a hypothetical component of matter that, unlike known matter, will not emit electromagnetic radiation and is detected only by gravitational effects. The cosmic void It is, instead, that space in which the density of matter is very low compared to the rest of the universe.

According to a new study by three researchers, The total signal of dark matter that come from these void regions are very weak, but are also less polluted by astrophysical sources. The dearth of “interference” will allow scientists to more easily detect the signal. University of Munich cosmologist Niko Hammos believes that this is a new idea that is supported by some calculations and theories.

It is believed that this invisible matter makes up a significant portion of the matter in the universe, about 80%. This estimate is based on the gravitational effect that this mysterious substance appears to exert on gas, dust, stars and galaxies, the latter of which are made up of ordinary matter. Physicists believe that dark matter is made up of weakly interacting massive particles (WIMPs). According to WIMP-based models, if particles are “heavy”, they must decay and collide with each other, Gamma ray production.

According to Italian physicist Nicolao Furingo, if a substance produces gamma rays, the signal is there. Current observers detect a “background” of gamma rays scattered over the entire sky, but not uniformly distributed.

Can the signal be better detected by voids?

To try to better understand whether such a signal could be detected by voids than by highly dense regions, the researchers hypothesized how it propagates from both types of cosmic structures. The results indicate that although the signal is weaker in the void regions than that scattered in the normal material, It can be detected more easily. The absence of natural matter ensures fewer astrophysical sources, which under different conditions would block the emission of gamma rays from dark matter.

Fornego stated that: “The option is to have a stronger but also more polluted signal and a weak but clean signal.This study was submitted to Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics It was met with great enthusiasm. It was also noted that in these voids most of the gamma rays of dark matter should appear Through the decay of particles.

New York University astrophysicist Anthony Bolin is optimistic and believes upcoming tests will reveal surprising results. By the end of this decade, several large-scale investigations of the cosmic structure will be carried out, using state-of-the-art technologies such as the European Space Agency (ESA’s) Euclid Space Telescope or NASA’s Nancy Grace Telescope.