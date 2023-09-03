Venus has released a benchmark map of 85,000 volcanoes: consult it!

There is important news related Venus, standard map with 85,000 volcanoes It was made by scientists at the University of Washington. This is the most complete map ever of the volcanoes of Venus, a catalog of 85,000 volcanoes, 99% of which are less than 5 kilometers in diameter.

Volcanoes map on Venus. Credit: University of Washington

How do volcanoes work on Earth’s “sister” planet?

Scholars’ catalog is available to all here. This work is based on observations and missions sent by NASA to this “sister” planet of Earth. The new study focused in particular on the location and size of the most important volcanoes on Venus.

Artist’s impression of volcanoes Venus. Image credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/Peter Rubin

There is a region free of volcanoes

Although they are somewhat discovered on the surface of Venus, there is one area between 20 and 100 kilometers in diameter that is virtually free of volcanoes. According to the researchers, this absence could be related to the availability of magma rate of eruption. Compared to previous studies, this work fills a gap for the smallest volcanoes, ie those less than 5 kilometers in diameter. To develop a map of Venus, the researchers used Programming ArcGIS.

source: global science

