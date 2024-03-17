Figure 01, a robot enhanced by a collaboration between California startup Figure AI and OpenAI – Economia

Dubbed Shape 01, the robot has been enhanced through a collaboration between California startup Shape AI and Sam Altman's ubiquitous OpenAI. He is capable of very smooth, almost “human” movements, and uses a version of GPT (presumably) specialized in robotics, thanks to which he is able to precisely determine the context around him and interact and dialogue with a human being who seems to be able to do so. Unprecedented efficiency and liquidity.

For now, we've only seen it in a video – as has already happened in the past with other companies – which may have been at least partially edited; But if Figure 01 delivers even just part of what it promises, we may truly be at the beginning of a new technological revolution whose consequences are still poorly understood. Meanwhile, Figure has already raised $675 million in funding, is valued at $2.6 billion, and its funders include Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI itself.

