March 17, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Figure 01, a robot enhanced by a collaboration between California startup Figure AI and OpenAI – Economia

Figure 01, a robot enhanced by a collaboration between California startup Figure AI and OpenAI – Economia

Karen Hines March 17, 2024 1 min read

Dubbed Shape 01, the robot has been enhanced through a collaboration between California startup Shape AI and Sam Altman's ubiquitous OpenAI. He is capable of very smooth, almost “human” movements, and uses a version of GPT (presumably) specialized in robotics, thanks to which he is able to precisely determine the context around him and interact and dialogue with a human being who seems to be able to do so. Unprecedented efficiency and liquidity.

For now, we've only seen it in a video – as has already happened in the past with other companies – which may have been at least partially edited; But if Figure 01 delivers even just part of what it promises, we may truly be at the beginning of a new technological revolution whose consequences are still poorly understood. Meanwhile, Figure has already raised $675 million in funding, is valued at $2.6 billion, and its funders include Jeff Bezos, Nvidia, Microsoft, and OpenAI itself.

For more information: Listen to the latest episode of “La Fabbrica della Realtà”, ANSA’s podcast dedicated to AI topics, which you can listen to on Spreaker, Spotify, Apple Podcast or also watch on Youtube, with Massimo Sebastiani and Alessio Jacona.

See also  The effects of an increase in the statutory interest rate on civil penalties

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

It's always expensive – Easter, spending in 2024 goes up by a billion – last minute

March 16, 2024 Karen Hines
1 min read

In June, there was enough confidence to make the policy less restrictive

March 16, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

At work, your boss tricks you out of a lot of money: if you do, he'll have to give you every last cent.

March 15, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

1 min read

Figure 01, a robot enhanced by a collaboration between California startup Figure AI and OpenAI – Economia

March 17, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

GF, Luzzi raised it hard for Falsone: “Faccia da parac***!”

March 17, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The autonomous navigation system has been tested

March 17, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Andy Murray is the greatest British athlete of all time

March 17, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt