INPS, 15th up to the account: Additional salary at the end of the year

Exit Fifteenth at the expense of the employeeA lot of people working in different companies found themselves getting an extra month’s salary. In the face of ever-rising bills, inflation, and the exorbitant age that has characterized this economic scenario for some time, many virtuous companies have decided to pay some kind of Fifteenth month on account employees.

The purpose of paying a Additional monthly salary for employees It is to provide concrete assistance to the families of workers to face this difficult period. Let’s get acquainted in this guide with Italian companies that have decided to help employees with an additional monthly salary.

Inflation and wages: Another point in July with inflation at 7.9%

in july i Prices of food and soft drinks We have seen prices rise to 10%: according to the expenditures of the National Consumer Union, a couple with two children will spend more than 2,600 euros. According to ISTAT surveys, the shopping cart has increased by more than nine percentage points, compared to 8.2% in June.

Inflation excluding fresh food and energy goods accelerated by more than four percentage points. In the face of continuous increases in the prices of consumer goods, Federdistribution He called for interventions aimed at supporting the purchasing power of families, especially those belonging to low-income groups with children.

Additional monthly payment on account of Acqua Sant’Anna employees

Alberto Burton, President and CEO of the company Santana water Decide to pay an additional monthly salary to the employee’s account. Products have seen significant increases and entrepreneurs, according to Burton, must raise salaries, or sooner or later civil wars will break out within the country. To deal with the insane increases, the same purchasing power of employees must be maintained and this is possible by increasing wages.

The disbursement of the fifteenth monthly payment entails a company cost of €700,000. The same president and CEO of Acqua Sant’Anna thinks the country should do it Exemption from taxes All Italian companies that pay extra monthly salaries to employees.

All Italian entrepreneurs, especially those who own companies with a large number of employees, should invest money in their employees. Given the current prices, this is a mandatory initiative. All Italian companies should follow Burton’s example, and the state should step in by taxing the 15th monthly salary.