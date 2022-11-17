Ferrari, Leclerc open without brakes in bidding farewell to Binotto

The Formula 1 season ends in Abu Dhabi. The two main rulings have already been made: Verstappen and Red Bull are world champions. However, Ferrari wants to give second place to Leclerc in the final round, currently behind Verstappen and on par with Perez. It was hot days for Cavallino, After the rumors of team boss Binotto farewell.

Goodbye Binotto, note from Ferrari

With a note, Ferrari wanted to deny what was reported by the sports media: “With regard to the speculations that have appeared in some press bodies regarding the position of Scuderia team principal, Mattia Binotto, Ferrari reported that these are completely baseless rumours“.

Ferrari, Leclerc has his say on Binotto

at the press conference, Locklear He wanted to have his say in a possible farewell to Binotto: “There are always rumors about FerrariWe just have to focus on work. I think people tend to forget where we come from, But we just have to look at the work and not pay attention to the rumors. As for performance, we’ve had our ups and downs. After two difficult years, we hope to finish and fight for victory again. Even if we think about the 2023 championship, stability has paid off, we are improving and we will continue to grow.”

at the moment, Locklear He’s just focused on the Abu Dhabi race:”I hope to close well. We’ve had ups and downs in the last few races, but the race in Brazil was good, but a crash forced me to come back. The pace was there so hopefully I can fight for the top positions. I am fighting for second place and after two complicated years it would be nice to finish second. Obviously, I hope to fight for the world title. There is one more step to take but we are working towards it and I am sure we will be able to do it.”

Honors Leclerc Vettel

In the end, Locklear He has spent kind words on his former comrade Vettel, Who will run his last professional race in Abu DhabiHe said: “We still text each other. He will be missed by everyone in the paddock because he is a really nice person to be an F1 driver. He is definitely the biggest worker in the field. When I switched from F2 to Alfa Romeo from before and to Ferrari Then, when I got to the team it was an hour and a half past. I took him after him, because now I arrive early and leave the stables late. At first there were small details that I didn’t care about: he did it and those who made the difference. Having him around helped me a lot, he was a good teacher.”