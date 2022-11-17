The most intense World Cup moment, according to GQ editors

We can write that Football is a wonderful game? For a moment, let’s leave all the problems related to sports in the background: ignore the money, brands and commercial language that dominate every discussion; Let’s forget the sudden flashbacks to when he walked to his car at 10pm after a wet and icy 1-0 defeat 500km from home; Let the countless pains and sacrifices of pursuing an international team fade into the background. Even in the World CupDespite years of suffering and failure, there are indelible moments that still brighten our minds. The moments when fate finally accepted our team with an unexpected, historic, painful and unique triumph.

We asked the editors across a family GQ To send a memento of the most important moment for their national team in history world Cup. Some had to make a forced decision, others had a variety of ideas at their disposal. In any case, all the contributions have one common denominator consisting of the particular enthusiasm and disappointment that only football can give. Imagine you just heard the referee’s whistle: The match has begun.

Spain

The most beautiful victory of South Africa 2010

Hector Izquierdo, editor-in-chief of GQ Spain

a few days before the start 2010 World Cup in South AfricaI was in Los Angeles covering the NBA Finals, which resulted in the second episode of my nationals Paul Gasol. It was a magical moment for the sport in my country, with resounding victories in various disciplines. A delightful moment in which a childish expression and the undoubtedly arrogant character arose that characterize him: “I am Spanish, what do you want me to beat you for?”.

I remember there, in Los Angeles, a British sports writer told me very seriously that he saw only one rival for the Spanish national team in the World Cup: Spain itself. He was not mistaken. This assortment consists of CasillasAnd the RamosAnd the XaviAnd the IniestaAnd the Pujol And the villa It was one of the most amazing teams to ever set foot on a football field. Spain had just won the European Championship and would win two years later. Expectations were sky high.

The journey to the World Cup was a road through the cross that began with a shock defeat by Switzerland with a goal to zero and continued with a series of narrow victories until the final in Johannesburg against the Netherlands, where it was the road of the goal. completely stopped.

The game went into overtime. We feared the worst, but the Orange are also true experts at losing finals.

in the 116th minute, Cesc Fabregas Pass the ball to Andres Iniesta in the top of the area which he dominated before smashing into the back of the Dutch goal. An entire country applauded Grid in unison. I still get goosebumps remembering that moment. Andrés Iniesta’s goal, a player not particularly accurate in front of goal, was the sweetest drink after a lifetime of walking in the desert.

Brazil

The first cup of a new generation America 1994

Manuela Rashid Pereira, GQ Brazil