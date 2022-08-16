Pogba, social show and tribute to Di Maria during Juventus Sassuolo

The stands of the Allianz Arena did not represent where I started from Paul BugbHe wanted to attend the premiere of a tournament Juventus. Six years after leaving for Manchester United, the Frenchman returned home and from the moment he signed the contract he started looking forward to his debut and custom choirs from the fans.

Juventus Sassuolo, Pogba is an exceptional spectator there articular cartilage injury He struggled during the US tour, only to spoil the plans for Juventus’ new No. 10, then only forced to pay tribute to the show from the stands. Angel Di Maria And the Dusan Vlahovic And imagine how it could be… Enjoy the Juventus attack scene from the heart of midfield.

Juventus starts well, Pogba is a fan However, Pogba was the protagonist of the evening because his presence in the stands did not go unnoticed. Paul, who had wife, In fact, he showed the special edition of the second jersey, which was presented during his US tour and was very active during the match between photos and posts on his social channels.

Juventus Sassuolo, Pogba honors Di Maria 2018 world champion record two Instagram Storiesone resumes the stage of play and the Allianz stadium scene returns to fill, with the caption “Incredible” topped by two Juve hearts and a respected guest star like Khabe did noton the field with Paul, and one with the words “Watch till the endAnd the mark is Maria To celebrate the first goal of the match, which was scored by the Argentine himself. Earlier today, Pogba also posted a profile vintage video Contains a goal against Sassuolo that he scored during his first experience with Juventus.

