April 2, 2024

Fedez shows fans his new palace in the heart of Milan. Then the announcement: “I am leaving alone with the children for Miami” – video

Lorelei Reese April 2, 2024 2 min read

New year new life. Fedez and Chiara Ferragni are no longer together: officially since the second half of February, and in reality perhaps long before that. What is certain is that it was the Milanese rapper who packed his bags and left the newly renovated house in which the two lived with their beloved children Leon and Vittoria. Destination? First, an apartment rented via Airbnb: Fedez himself showed it to his followers just last week. Only a temporary solution. Because in the last few hours the rapper entered his new “mansion” as a separated father. He told the weekly newspaper: An apartment of 400 square meters overlooking Castello Square in the heart of Milan todayIt is also clearly complete with bedrooms and all amenities for the children. “I am truly happy and satisfied with this new life in which I welcome and live the true and only love of my life: Leo and Vittoria,” Fedez said. He showed his followers the first photos of the apartment on Easter Monday evening. “Well, it's still a bit empty but more or less…” Fedez comments, risking getting out of sight while framing the large halls of the new house. The furniture is actually still in the process of getting started: a large sofa, a lamp, and a glass coffee table. There are still a lot of spaces to fill. But it is clear that Fedez has already put his furniture and belongings taken from the house he shared with Chiara Ferragni in place. Among those to which he has already reserved a special place are his pinball machines for “escape” moments. The final shot for the fans, shot by Videz from the new bathroom. Tattoos and chiseled abs aside, he makes another announcement: He's preparing to leave for Miami with his two children. “Finally, I couldn't wait,” he writes with a red heart. This will be my first holiday as a separated father with Leon and Vitória. That when they return they will have a second home ready to welcome them.

