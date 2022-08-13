Gf Vip 7, Vibo papabile offers a heavy hint on a couple of men and women

A new art triangle inside a house Gf Vip 7?

yesterday Asia Giannis He shared a story on his Instagram profile, which got the web buzzing right from the start.

The competing candidate for the new version of the reality show you hosted Alfonso Signorini In fact he wrote:

I can’t wait to tell everyone how many skeletons Tronista’s friend of three years has in the closet.

The web immediately speculated who the couple might be interested in. As I mentioned People TVit will be from Andrea Dal Corso And the Theresa Angela. The page actually wrote:

Asia Giannis“involuntarily” (so to speak) confirms its participation in #GFVIP and does so by launching a dig, without a doubt, with the aim of Theresa Angela (Previous tronista also tried for the house in this edition). Ex tronista just three years ago, engaged to Andrea Dal Corso. These stories suggest an introduction Angela at home. A new triangle in the form of soap (after beautifulAnd the Delia And the Soleil) it’s ready? we will see…”

Not only Andrew And the Theresa. According to the web, another possibility has to do with the couple that formed Sarah Elshimy And the sony de miu.