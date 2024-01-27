February weather, winter's revenge after the candle. What the trend says

After this mild phase dominated by anticyclone Zeus, winter may come with a vengeance! According to the latest updates that have just arrived, a breakthrough is expected after Candlemas (2 February). A hemispheric scale of cold and precipitation is likely to return to Italy.
hypothesis At this time It is more plausible that the polar air flow descends in latitude, first hitting central Europe and then heading straight for the Mediterranean basin.
Be careful, it will not be very exceptional: from a climatic and statistical point of view, the second part of the season Often full of surprises due to interesting afternoon exchanges (from the North Pole towards the Mediterranean Basin) capable of disrupting the atmosphere.
In fact, since these are long-term forecasts, it should be remembered that what we are proposing is only one. General overview of expected time Detailed forecast for personal location or useful for planning your personal life.
