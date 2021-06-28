Fear for Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, right after Draghi’s meeting – Libero Quotidiano

Prime Minister of Luxembourg Xavier Beetle Tested positive for Covid, after the molecular smear he underwent. Last Thursday and Friday, the Prime Minister of Luxembourg participated in the European Council that brought together the 27 Heads of State and Government of the EU Member States in Brussels. Beetle staff reported that the 48-year-old was immediately placed in solitary confinement for 10 days. According to the statement issued by the employees and what was mentioned Corriere della SeraNone of the 26 European leaders present at the summit will be considered to be in close contact, since, according to Luxembourg law, Close contacts are those who spend more than fifteen minutes with a positive person, less than two meters away and without a mask.

So there is no concern even about the circumstances of the Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, with a Bettel spokesperson who wanted to repeat it Checkpoints respected. During the two days of the summit. A Beetle collaborator told AFP. Luxembourg’s president received his first vaccine last year May 6, 2021 with AstraZeneca He was supposed to call next Thursday. “He is currently experiencing mild symptoms (fever, headache,” the statement explains. “He will continue to perform his duties and functions” from home at Smart Work.

“During the European Council all sanitary measures were in effect.”Posted in Tweet Barend LetsSpokesperson for the President of the European Council Charles Michel, who wished Betel a “speedy recovery”, explaining that “the meeting was organized in a way that ensures respect for social distancing at all times.” However, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, who tested negative for a molecular swab on his return to Italy, was fully vaccinated with Pfizer’s first and second AstraZeneca doses on June 21, according to the so-called “heterogeneous” vaccination method. However, it takes about 14 days after the second dose to achieve a good level of immunity.