June 28, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

High-tech mask with sensors to find Covid in the air

High-tech mask with sensors to find Covid in the air

Samson Paul June 28, 2021 1 min read

A ‘high-tech’ mask with freeze-dried sensors finds Covid within 90 minutes. That’s the result of a study coordinated by the Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering and Harvard’s School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, and published in the journal Nature Biotechnology. “Super Mask” will require no user interaction other than pressing a button.


The “super-mask,” for now, scientists have only developed one tissue, but the goal is clear, “is the result of integrating synthetic biology into wearable devices and could expand opportunities for pathogen monitoring — the study explains — to operate synthetic circuits that generally require live, engineered bacteria, This has limited its application in wearable devices.”

The technology developed by the scientists provides “light, flexible, functional substrates and fabrics with freeze-dried, cell-free industrial circuits, including instruments based on Crispr (DNA ‘cut-and-sew’ system) technology. They are capable of detecting disease-causing metabolites, chemicals, and nucleic acids.”

A big step towards the “smart” mask.

READ  In 1986, the Jesuit Bergoglio "hit" Madonna, who broke the contract

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Fear for Luxembourg’s Prime Minister, right after Draghi’s meeting – Libero Quotidiano

June 28, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Covid, the Delta variant is working: in Mallorca 850 infected, 3 thousand in quarantine

June 28, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

More people were found dead under the rubble of the collapsed building in Miami Beach: in total 9 dead and 156 missing

June 27, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Uber in communication in Milan and Rome with Curve Creative Studio

June 28, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

ASL calls to anticipate the second dose of the vaccine, the bride leaves the wedding dinner and goes to the center for administration

June 28, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Covid, suspension of vaccinations for children aged 12 to 15, reservations from tomorrow – News

June 28, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

5-3 against Croatia in extra time, Fabian on the field in the second half

June 28, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt