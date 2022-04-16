Scratch and win, the irregular immigrant wins 250 thousand euros but can’t collect the prize: this is what happened

An Algerian immigrant illegally residing in Belgium is struggling to claim the jackpot he won of €250,000 thanks to a Scratch and win. the reason? The authorities insisted that he could only receive the money if he could prove his identity. But the man does not have the documents. to report the news Watchman. “My client is in an illegal situation, he has no documents or bank account“A lawyer for Alexandre Verstreet, 28, told AFP Friday. “We are looking for those documents that can prove his identity. He will have to contact his family in Algeria“. The lawyer said the scratch card is currently being held by a court in Bruges after three friends unsuccessfully tried to claim it on his client’s behalf.

Sweep and win, friends will get the prize

The friends, who are also North Africans, were arrested for one night by the police for theft before they were released when the real winner presented his lawyer. The winning ticket was bought a few weeks ago in Zeebrugge. The Belgian port city is a popular destination for migrants trying to get to England secretly, hidden in trucks or containers. The lawyer of the young Algerian said that his client, who does not intend to seek asylum to remain in Belgium, received a promise from the authorities that he would not be deported until he received the award.

The grand prize with a 5 euro ticket

The prize is the jackpot for a charge card sold for 5 euros, which offers “One in 3.69 chances“ For some kind of payments. The retailer who sold the ticket is prohibited from distributing this prize for cash. For every prize worth more than 100,000 euros, the winner must go to the company’s headquarters in Brussels, said Juke Vermoyer, a spokeswoman for the national lottery, where the winner’s three friends went. “The winner did not attend and we did not see him and he is currently obstructing the award procedures.“Vermoyer said. He did not specify the conditions or nature of the documents required to claim victory. “It is in the hands of the Prosecutor’s Office in Bruges“He said.