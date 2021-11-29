Farming Simulator has 22 more active players than Battlefield 2042 – Nerd4.life

The launch of the .. the launch of the .. the take off of the Battlefield 2042 It wasn’t the most rosy, as you already know, with players complaining about the many bugs and lack of features found in the previous chapters of the series. farming simulator 22On the other hand, it works great, to the point that the emulator is currently running steam Peak players who are connected more can be counted on at the same time.

As SteamDB reports, Battefield has scored 2042 with a maximum of 105,397 players on Steam, peaking at 52,524 in the last 24 hours. On the other hand, Farming Simulator 22 reached 105.636 users, which is a little more, but in the last 24 hours it peaked at 94,744 players. In general, even in the days before simulating life in the countryside, it recorded higher numbers, although it mainly belonged to a slightly more specialized species, by and large anyway. However, it must also be taken into account that Battlefield 2042 is also available on Origin, the EA-owned store, so it’s impossible to get a complete picture of the situation on PC.

Among other things, Farming Simulator 22 records excellent sales numbers on Steam, so much so that last week it was the best-selling game on the platform, beating Battlefield 2042, but also Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 which saw a revitalization of sales. Thanks to some attractive Black Friday deals.

For its part, Battlefield 2042 was not so well received by gamers, that it was one of the 10 worst games ever on Steam. Many players have complained about bugs, lack of content, and absence of some functions that are considered vital, such as voice chat. The developers have rolled up their sleeves and tried to patch the game with various updates, the next update will arrive in early December.