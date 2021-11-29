November 29, 2021

Breath of the Wild with 8K resolution, ray tracing and next-generation graphics editing is stunning – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax November 29, 2021 2 min read

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild He returns to be the protagonist of a new video on graphics processing made by modifiers to the playable version through simulation on PC, allowing them to apply more Change the fee next year as a decision 8K, ray tracing and increased detail.

The result has been really great, at least since then artistic point of view: All of these tweaks applied allow you to get higher level graphics, like more advanced next-gen productions, but they obviously distort the original vision of the game for the Nintendo Switch, creating a slightly weird effect.

The increase in resolution, a global illumination system that simulates ray tracing, an increase in the level of detail and visible distance continues to be implemented in a remarkable way through these modifications demonstrated by digital dreams, so the work of the mods is commendable, with the exception that the result is not necessarily “nice” than the original aspect of the game, because for the latter, the technical direction conveyed by the developers must be taken into account.

It must be said, for example, that an increase in the level of LOD can increase the sense of Breadth of opinions Which already characterizes the game in the original, giving an extra gear at this point. As evidence of how The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is rich in hidden content, it has recently emerged that another secret has been discovered about Link’s sunburn, while one begins to think that Breath of the Wild 2 might be in the game prizes 2021.

