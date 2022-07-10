Dani Pedrosa Challenges Motorcycles Porsche 918 Spyder, You Won’t Believe Your Eyes!

KTM Dani Pedroza against the mighty Porsche 918 Spyder. Comparing gems with an ending may surprise you.

Have you ever seen a duel between motorcycles and cars? And one of the fastest MotoGP bikes in the world against one of the most powerful super sports cars in existence? A scary drag racing happening these days. The two-wheeled hero is Dani Pedrosathe super tester of KTM RC16 First class in the world championship. For four wheels we are talking about one Porsche 918 Spyder, a two-seat hybrid sports car with 887 hp, 4593cc 90° V8 engine. Little Jewel (cost €611,000) goes from 0 to 100 in 2.5 seconds, hits 200 in 7 seconds flat, and reaches a top speed of 351 km/h. Really not bad, right? But who will win this? Super Challenge?

This is not the first time

Surely no one can say that Dani Pedrosa You don’t like thrilling duels, those that challenge or cross boundaries. In 2009, jockey Sabadell, then Honda rider, accepted the challenge between his RC212V and an airplane! Not just anyone, but one of the means Red Bull Air RaceLed by experienced driver Alejandro MacLean. An opportunity for the then HRC rider in MotoGP to take a gentle ride into the sky with his compatriot, thus experiencing all the feelings (and pains) of an acrobatic ride. Before he gets back on his bike and begins the super challenge between heaven and earth, which took place on the F1 track in Barcelona. a conflict surely cerata, “elbow to elbow” for a long time. At least until McClain’s plane doesn’t exceed 400 km/h, thus being the winner.

amazing challenge

In this different circumstance, the means available to Pedrosa changed, as did the confrontation of the opponent. Looking specifically at the Spanish rider, we’re talking about Mattinghofen’s KTM RC16, which he used last year to take on the season in the MotoGP World Championship. A car weighing 157 kg and a power of 265 horsepower is challenging The second hybrid model From Porsche, the center of power and technology. We have listed its main features previously. Two wheels versus four wheels, comparable technological and powerful gems in this particular challenge. But Who will win between the two? Take a look at the video, you will surely be amazed…