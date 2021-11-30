Half-Life 3 will almost be discontinued due to Steam Deck, according to an insider – Nerd4.life

According to Valve News Network insider Tylver McVicker, who is usually well-versed in Valve facts, he is currently Development from Half life 3 It will almost stop because steam surface. In fact, the main teams within the company will deal with titles suitable for the new devices (a hybrid between a PC and a handheld console), ignoring the traditional ones.

As already mentioned, in Half-Life 3 there may be a very small team, which in any case will struggle to make significant progress and will not be supported by the company.

McVicker”The question everyone is asking is whether a true sequel to Half-Life 2: Episode Two is in development within Valve Software. The End of Half-Life: Alyx, for those who haven’t played it, suggests a sequel to Gordon Freeman’s story. The problem is that right now, there aren’t much teams working on anything other than a few software specifically designed for the hardware. Valve is trying to launch a Steam Deck which, as many have seen, has been more successful than expected, so Valve is investing heavily in it.

Half-Life 3, Half-Life 2 Episode 3 and any type of mouse and keyboard FPS are not in development at Valve. If so, it would be in the hands of a few people, whose superiors would not be disdainful for being unable to generate value added.“

Citadel may be one of the projects in development at Valve, while others are murky at this point.