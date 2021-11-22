November 22, 2021

muscle injury | Roma and Juventus also jump

November 22, 2021

Muscle injury is more serious than expected. He will also miss Roma-Juventus, scheduled for January 9. Here’s the latest

More serious muscle injury than expected. Which forced him to leave last Saturday’s match against Lazio. Investigations showed that it was a “medium-grade injury to the long adductor muscle of the left thigh.”

Jose Mourinho © LaPresse

This is the official statement from Juventus regarding the situation of Brazilian defender Danilo. “Recovery times – read it again – are about 8 weeks.” Therefore, one of the most flexible men in Allegri’s team will be absent for two months. Who can be used as a defensive wing but, if needed, also plays as a central center.

Danilo injured, he will not be in the Olympics

Danilo © LaPresse

So Danilo will not be at Olympico against Roma. The Giallorossi and Bianconeri match is scheduled for January 9, the second challenge after the return of the Christmas holidays. A big problem for Allegri, who, as mentioned, will not be able to count on one of the elements most of which manages to keep his focus high in the match. So much so that the Livorno coach regularly sends him onto the pitch precisely because of this characteristic of never pulling the plug.

In short, he’ll be back shortly after mid-January. Juventus hope to get it back at least on the 23rd of the first month of next year, when the Milan-Juventus date is set. Before, of course, we did not talk about it.

