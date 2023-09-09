Lukaku was substituted directly in the 66th minute

Baku – On the day of the debut Italy Luciano Spallettialso Belgium Back to the field towards European Championship 2024. Red Devils by Romelu Lukaku He will challenge Azerbaijan in Baku in the qualifying match for the qualifying round of Group Six, which also includes Austria, Estonia And Sweden. Follow the match live.

4.25 pm

66′ – Lukaku’s match ends

Tedesco decides to replace Lukaku with Batshuayi in his place. As for Big Room, the first half was where he was in the middle of the match and made himself dangerous, then his condition declined in the second half and he showed physical difficulties.

4:19 pm

60′ – Trossard is dangerous

Percussion in the area by Trossard, who then fires into the middle. Carrasco missed a header on the rebound but was in an offside position.

4.12 pm

53′ – Lukaku stops

Carrasco sees and sends Lukaku into the area, but the Roma striker is stopped at the moment of the shot.

4.05 pm

46′ – start of the second half

We start again without changes and the score is 1-0 for Belgium.

3:48 pm

45’+2′ – Lukaku misses the score 2-0 but was offside

Just before half-time, Lukaku scored 2-0: a low cross into the center of the area, but Big Rom, under pressure from the defender, failed to create an impact with the ball from a few steps away. Not bad, it was offside. We go to halftime.

3.38 pm

38′ – Belgium goal

Lukaku leads the high pressure and Belgium regains the ball in the attacking area. Bakayoko’s left foot, Carrasco puts his foot on it and the deflection becomes the winner: 1-0.

3.32 pm

32′ – Azerbaijan is close to scoring

A beautiful header from Dadashov and a great reaction from goalkeeper Casteels were necessary to avoid a 1-0 win for Azerbaijan.

3.25 pm

25′ – Lukaku shoots a powerful ball from the outside

Lukaku finds space just outside the penalty area and opts for the one-man solution by blasting off his left foot: a shot that is deflected into a corner kick.

3.22 pm

22′ – Lukaku physical

Balanced match, at the moment one chance each. Belgium’s plan is clear: pass the ball to Lukaku, who must keep it, use his body and play from goal. Big Rom managed several times to turn around, but was stopped for now.

3.07 pm

7′ – Big chance for Azerbaijan. Then Lukaku is inaccurate

Azerbaijan responded immediately and came close to scoring: the Belgian defense’s intervention on captain Makhmudov’s shot was a miracle. In the turn in front of Lukaku, he tries to solve from a long distance, but his shot with his right foot is inaccurate and ends high.

3:05 pm

5′ – Lukaku, edge, post!

Belgian Post: Excellent work from Lukaku, who receives inside the area with his back to goal, protects and releases for Trossard, who hits the post.

3:01 pm

1′ – The match begins

We begin, the first ball of the match goes to Azerbaijan.

2.57 pm

Azerbaijan and Belgium, national anthems

Everything’s ready to go: it’s time for the national anthem.

2.40 pm

Lukaku, captain of the Belgium national team

Romelu Lukaku He will take the field as captain of his team Belgium. This week striker Rome He scored a great goal in training Watch the video

2.15 pm

The official lineup for the match between Azerbaijan and Belgium

Azerbaijan (5-3-2): Magomedaliev. Bayramov, Mustafazadeh, Mammadov, Krivotsiuk, Jafarguliyev; Mahmudov, Denayev, Isayev; Dadasov, Shidayev. everyone. Di Biasi

Belgium (4-3-3): Castells. Chestnut, Weiss, Vertonghen, Thiat; Telemans, Onana, Trossard; Bakayoko, Lukaku, Carrasco. everyone. German

2.10 pm

Azerbaijan and Belgium, where they can be watched on TV

It will be possible to see the challenge between Belgium and Azerbaijan on Sky and streaming live on Sky Go. The match starts at 3 p.m.

Dalga Stadium, Baku