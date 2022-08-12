Fair Thursday, Variable Friday, some rain possible on Saturday «3B Meteo

August 11, 2022

23:32 hours

3BMeteo التحرير Editorial Team reading time

1 minute and 3 seconds

Rome weather

Rome weather forecast update, Thursday, August 11: Mostly cloudy skies all day and no rain expected. During the day the maximum recorded temperature will be 31 ° C, the minimum is 23 ° C, and the freezing point will be 3903 ° C. The winds will be moderate in the morning, coming from the northeast, moderate in the afternoon, coming from the south.

Friday 12 August: Clouds gradually increase with light rain in the afternoon. Clear weather in the evening, 0.3 mm of rain is expected. The maximum recorded temperature tomorrow will be 31 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 23 degrees Celsius, and the freezing point will be 3,679 metres. The wind will be light in the morning and coming from the northeast, and in the afternoon it will be moderate and coming from the southwest. There are no weather warnings.

Saturday 13 August: Overcast or cloudy sky in the morning accompanied by rain and showers including thunderstorms. Rest assured from the afternoon, 3 mm of rain is expected. During the day after tomorrow, the maximum recorded temperature will be 30 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 22 degrees Celsius, and the zero point will be 3534 meters. The winds are moderate in the morning, coming from the north-northeast, then in the afternoon, they come from the northwest, moderate speed. There are no weather warnings.

Sunday 14 August: Good weather with sunshine all day, no rain expected. The maximum temperature recorded on Sunday will be 32 degrees Celsius, the minimum is 20 degrees Celsius, and the freezing point will be 4,421 metres. The wind will be moderate in the morning and coming from the north and northeast, and in the afternoon it will be tense and come from the west and southwest. There are no weather warnings.

For all the details, go to the Rome Weather section

