October, the trend of the second month of autumn «3B Meteo

September 27 – October 3: The scenario proposed by Ecmwf for the last days of September is compatible with the passage of unrest in Central and Northern EuropeWith interest in our regions, especially in the north and marginally in the central regions. Southern Italy will only be swayed by some downward turmoil in the Balkans. Above average temperatures

October 4-10: The pressure this week will be above average in southern Europe. This would result in a stable and dry phase in our region except for increased thickening over the eastern alpine circuit and in the far south due to modest northern ventilation. Temperatures are above the typical average for the period.

October 11-16: Pressures remain above average on the peninsula. A slight descent of turbulence towards the Balkans could lead to accumulations on the Alps and the Central Southern Apennines associated with some sporadic phenomena.

October 17-23: Noteworthy anomalies are not expected in this period while there are positive prospects in Europe for Northern Europe and the North Atlantic. In this case, the deterioration of weather conditions with an adjacent thermal drop is not excluded. However, there is still a low reliability scenario, given the time distance.

