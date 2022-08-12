Sabrina Ferilli, she paused her time: At 56, the shot in a bikini was breathtaking | Boom likes for her

Actress and presenter Sabrina Ferilli amazed and provoked the ire of social media with a shot showing herself in all her beauty: the actress in a breathtaking form.

She is one of the actresses, presenters, and television personality – and for a time also a social star – among the most loved by the general public. For decades, he has been one of the iconic faces of the great Made in Italy cinema and TV series. We are talking about the very good Sabrina Ferrelli.

Last year, conductor and artistic director Amadeus desperately wanted Sabrina Ferrelli to stand by him to stage the final of the tournament. Sanremo Festival 2022. The actress charmed the audience of the Ariston Theater and from home with an exciting monologue.

Being one of the most beautiful women in our country, Sabina Ferelli – from time to time – many fans on social media give her such breathtaking shots.

sabrina ferelli shot

In a post published on his famous official account on Instagram, where he has nearly a million followers. Sabrina Ferilli thrilled her fans with a breathtaking shot. On the boat, dressed in a full black bikini, the actress and presenter who blew out 56 candles last June is in great shape. It seems that Ferrelli is living a second young man, but what is the secret of the actress? As you know, she is a sports fan and trains a lot, but she also follows a very strict diet. Ferrelli writes: “Have a nice day and let’s read now that we have more time.” The post has a lot of likes and reactions.

Next TV season

After a great last season – where she was the heroine of several very successful shows – Sabrina Ferilli will return in the fall with new projects. His presence as a popular judge on Canale 5 is very certain, Tu Si Que Valeswhose registration has already begun. In addition, the actress will be the heroine of the Mediaset fantasy novel signed by Ricky Tognazzi and Simona Izzo, following the success of the film. love is torn And the wake up my love.

Ricky Tognazzi, speaking of his girlfriend and colleague Sabrina Ferilli, used words of praise for his work: “She has a professionalism that makes her a group worker.” Recordings for this new series – about which little is known yet but will be a civic engagement once again – will begin as early as October and hit screens next spring.