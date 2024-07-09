The “puzzle” from the White House neurologist

US President Joe Biden is not receiving treatment for Parkinson’s disease.The White House made the announcement after news emerged that a doctor specializing in the disease had visited the White House eight times over the past year.

“Was the president being treated for Parkinson’s disease?” he was asked at the press conference. “No,” spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre replied. “Are you currently being treated for the same disease?” “No,” was his response again. The issue of the president’s health has been in the spotlight since his disastrous televised confrontation with Donald Trump, which took place about ten days ago.

Neurologist visits the White House

According to the New York Times, White House visit records show that Dr. Kevin Canarda neurologist at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center who specializes in movement disorders and recently authored a paper on Parkinson’s disease, visited the White House eight times between last summer and this spring.

Jean-Pierre declined to confirm Canard’s visit, saying she wanted to respect the privacy of all involved for security reasons. Biden – said – He has visited a neurologist three times in connection with his annual exams.He stressed that the president is not undergoing treatment for Parkinson’s disease.

In the same hours, White House National Security Spokesman John Kirby said he had “no reason to doubt” President Biden’s cognitive abilities. Kirby told reporters he was “not comfortable” answering these questions as a spokesperson and adviser to the president. However, he made clear that he had no doubts about Biden’s abilities, citing in particular the president’s “mastery of concepts” and “inquisitive nature” as evidence that he had “a firm command of facts and figures.”

What the President’s Doctor Wrote

According to CNN, Canard met with White House physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor in mid-January. Regarding the meeting, White House spokesman Andrew Bates said, “A wide range of specialists visit the Walter Reed White House complex to treat the thousands of military personnel who serve there.” White House records do not disclose the reasons for the specialist’s visit.

The latest report on Biden’s health, published by O’Connor’s website, notes the tests the president underwent to rule out a series of infections. Neurological diseases including Parkinson’s disease:Negative result, as in the previous two reports.

The document signed by O’Connor, which was drawn up in February after the last examination, highlights that the tests were carried out on the advice of several specialists, including a neurologist. At the neurological level, Dr. O’Connor’s attention focused on the president’s gait problems, which emerged after the 2021 examinations: the patient’s stiff gait, according to the diagnosis, was linked to “wear and tear” of the spine and not to neurological problems.