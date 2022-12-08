F1 | Announcing the Six Grand Sprint Awards for 2023 | P300.it

December 8, 2022

Lorelei Reese December 8, 2022

The short race will take place on Saturday at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, Austria, Belgium, Qatar, the United States and Sao Paulo.

As already announced last SeptemberFrom 2023, there will be six sprints on the F1 calendar. The World Championships also announced today the locations where the sprints will be held on Saturday, which, in addition to awarding World Championship points to the top eight finishers, form the starting grid for Sunday’s race.

Compared to 2022, the Austrian Grand Prix and San Paolo Grands are confirmed races, the latter receiving a certain amount of on-track entertainment as well thanks to Friday’s wet qualifying sessions. However, the first short race will be held in Baku, on the occasion of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, on April 29.

The brand new track for the Sprint format is also the Spa-Francorchamps track, a historic F1 site which in 2023 will host the most recent (and to a different extent historic) change introduced by Liberty Media to the Grand Prix schedule. level. Qatar will then follow a path back after the 2021 edition that seems not very suitable for the Sprint, and the United States, the “home” of Liberty Media and venue for an event that had a resounding success with the public last October.

These are the words of F1 President and CEO Stefano Domenicali: “We’ve seen really positive feedback on F1 Sprints over the first two years since they’ve been around, and we want to bring even more entertainment to fans with six events in 2023, including the first sprint in the US in Austin. The introduction of the Sprints has created a holiday An action-packed three-day racing weekend, providing more entertainment for fans as well as adding value for championship stakeholders such as teams, broadcasters, partners and organisers.”.

Cover Photo: Red Bull

