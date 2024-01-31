EY study, 91% of Italians are concerned about the economic situation

91% of Italian consumers are concerned about their economic situation, and 81% about the country's economy, starting with the effects of inflation.

This came according to the EY Future Consumer Index, adding that among the main concerns are the rise in electricity, gas and water prices (75%), food and fuel prices (73%), and health care (62%). .

More than 50% of those interviewed will reduce their purchases of non-essential products in the coming months, 94% will pay more attention to food and will not waste it, and more than 38% of Italians plan to spend more time at home in the future.

Saving is one of the most important priorities for consumersFollowed by physical and mental health and sustainability, where 65% of Italians would pay more attention to the environmental impact linked to consumption, as well as more attention to recycling (56%) and water saving (41%).

Among the categories in which they are expected to spend the least are fashion accessories (66% of those interviewed), clothing and shoes (53%), toys and gadgets (49%), consumer electronics (48%), but also cosmetics and cosmetics. (47%), home furniture (43%), cars (40%).

“Rising geopolitical tensions, inflation and economic turmoil are prompting consumers to review their consumption priorities,” he comments. Stefano Vitucci, Consumer Products and Retail Leader at di Ey in Italy – Paying attention to prices and focusing on primary commodities. In fact, more than 50% of Italians have declared that they will reduce their purchases of non-essential products: this indirectly leads to taking more sustainable actions, reducing food and food waste (94%), and trying to repair things rather than replace them (75%). ), with more interest in recycling (56%) and saving water (41%). In this context, companies find themselves forced to respond to the demand for more suitable products that focus on aspects of quality, health and sustainability,” concludes Vitucci.