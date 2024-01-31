Italian Stock Exchange, suspension of the session of January 31, 2024

The session in Piazza Affari was up, and other European markets were generally in negative territory. The Federal Reserve's meeting is scheduled for today, and interest rates are expected to reach a dead end

The session in Piazza Affari was up, and other European markets were generally in negative territory. The Fed meeting is scheduled for today. However, no changes in reference rates are expected from the US central bank. As usual, all eyes will be on the speech that Jerome Powell, the institute's top man, will deliver on the sidelines of the summit to try to understand how the Fed intends to move in the coming months.

At the same time, in conclusion, Ftsimib It gained 0.4% to 30,744 points, after oscillating between a minimum of 30,625 points and a maximum of 30,922 points. During the day, the index was revised upward to its highest levels in the past 15 years. the FTSE Italy All Shares It also closed 0.4% higher. The opposite direction of FTSE Italy Mid Cap Index (+0.44%) and FTSE Italy Star Index (-0.1%). In the session of January 30, 2024, the value of trading increased to 2.92 billion euros, compared to 2.32 billion on Monday.

5.40 pm Bitcoin It was confirmed for less than $43,500 (about 40,000 euros).

if Btp-bond spread It remains above 155 pointseuro Under $1,085.

Among the main stocks is the Piazza Affari well Enel, An increase of 1.36%. Fitch Rating Agency affirmed the group's long-term debt rating at “BBB+”. The agency also maintained Enel's short-term rating at “F-2”. The outlook remains stable. The rating confirmation reflects the city's good operating performance in 2023 and actions outlined in its 2024-2026 strategic plan. Furthermore, the agency expects the Group's financial position to benefit from a greater concentration of investments in regulated businesses, especially in Italy, operational efficiencies and the priority given to improving the profitability of renewable assets, which will enhance EBITDA growth and cash flow generation. .

Positively too SaipemAn increase of 0.72%. The group confirmed that the pipe laying ship Castoron, which operates off the waters of Western Australia, did not suffer any damage. Localized damage to the pipeline during installation is an event that can happen, and as such Saipem has agreed to the procedures in place and resources available for interventions and repairs. Initial assessments show that the cause of the incident may have been a software glitch under investigation. In addition to the investigation, plans are underway for major repair works with safety as a priority.

As he himself pointed out MFE-MediaForEurope (+0.41%), advertising revenues in Italy of Mediaset, a subsidiary of the group, recorded growth of 2.1% in 2023 compared to 2022.

jump from Savelo (+10.01%), which yesterday evening issued some financial data for the fiscal year 2023. In detail, the company ended last year with net sales of 1.02 billion euros, a contraction of 4.9% compared to the 1.08 billion it obtained in 2022; At the fixed exchange rate, the decrease amounted to 2.4%. In the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, net sales amounted to EUR 238.7 million, a decrease of 2.7% compared to EUR 245.4 million obtained in the last three months of 2022 (but +1.7% at exchange rate constants). Again, on a pro forma basis, Safilo ended fiscal 2023 with an EBITDA margin of around 9%, versus an adjusted gross operating margin that improved in the fourth quarter compared to the same quarter in 2022. Net financial position of debt at year-end 2023 declined To about 83 million euros, compared to 113.4 million euros at the beginning of the year. Total cash generation for the year was approximately EUR 29 million, equivalent to approximately EUR 35 million before the payment of EUR 5.9 million in the third quarter to exercise the first option on an additional 10% of the minority shares in Blenders.



