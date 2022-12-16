“Excellent Dinner” – Libero Quotidiano

A dinner that restored the fans’ hopes. Instead the cold shower arrived: tra Michelle Hunziker And the Tommaso Trussardi It’s really over. But let’s start from the beginning. The showgirl decided to post a snap on social media that depicted her with the entrepreneur at her side. Trussardi is also the father of two Hunziker daughters, Sully and Celeste. Looking at the photo, one would think that the crisis is behind us and everything has reopened, in short, the couple has finally found serenity.

But there’s a caption accompanying the photo that really freezes those hoping for a reunion. Hunziker wrote “a supper among the former”. So it was a tombstone to the relationship with Trussardi that seems to have dissolved once and for all. In short, the flashback that has been talked about so much in recent weeks has not happened. But one aspect of this story must be emphasized: Hunziker and Trussardi maintained an excellent relationship. A civil relationship allows for a painless separation, especially for girls.

Now Hunziker will focus on her new adventure, Grandma’s Adventure. In fact, Aurora, the daughter she had with Eros Ramazzotti, will soon give birth. Therefore Hunziker One will be found Infant grandmother.