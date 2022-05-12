Eurovision, Achilles Lauro shocked, but he is still outside the final – Culture and Entertainment

“are you Hot?”. Like Madonna at the legendary 1987 Concert in Turin, Laura Puccini greeted the Pala Olympic crowd beginning with the second semifinals of the Eurovision Song Contest that determined the other ten contestants who would compete for the final victory on Saturday night. Belgium, Czech Republic, Azerbaijan, Poland, Finland, Estonia, Australia, Sweden, Romania and Serbia join Switzerland, Armenia, Iceland, Lithuania, Portugal, Norway, Greece, Ukraine, Moldova and the Netherlands, who already won Tuesday’s final. The Big Five France, Spain, Great Britain, Germany and Italy, with duo Mahmoud and Blanco, also have direct access to Saturday evening. for a total of 25 countries. Big disappointment for San Marino who lined up with Achille Lauro. The singer hit the building madly mad with the Stripper, but that wasn’t enough to convince jurors and TV. The singer presented himself, exaggerated, excessive, and overwhelming, amid flashes of fire, in a sheer black lace suit and cowboy hat. Before he hunts the mechanical bull, Loro—repeating a gesture already seen in Sanremo—approaches guitarist Boss Dooms and kisses him on the mouth, sending the audience (and the person in the press room) in a state of excitement. Emma Muscat from Malta, known in Italy for her participation in Amici, also stayed out.

Eurovision and Catelan: ‘This year’s message of peace is even more important’





Alessandro Cattelan has the honor of opening the semi-finals with a cynic of the Italians – who have a reputation for imprecision – as they struggle to prepare for a major event like Eurovision. Then the race, as the audience now learned, took off quickly with the eighteen competing nations putting in their performances in an hour and a half. From the mighty Jezebel rock of Rasmus of Finland, to the scenography of Sheldon Riley of Australia with a sort of wedding dress and heavy retina covering his face, to the wild Roman Wrs. Eurovision has not forgotten the crisis in Ukraine until tonight: Laura Bossini and Mica, conjuring peace, sing Sting’s Fragile and Patti Smith’s People have power. There is also room to honor the Sanremo Festival, the putative father of Eurovision: “It’s Italian history, to be remembered.” So like the royal wedding in Great Britain or Thanksgiving in the United States, Sanremo – from Domenico Modogno to Manesquen – is the Italian tradition. Evening guest Il Volo, in a semi-virtual version with Gianluca Ginoble remotely because he tested positive for Covid. The trio pulled off Pala Olimpico with a rock version of Grande amore, which they won in Sanremo in 2015 and then participated in Eurovision. At 11.15 pm the usual salutation, but the elimination of Achille Lauro leaves a bad taste in the mouth.

Achille Lauro at Eurovision of San Marino

Evaluation

After all the singers have performed, each country allocates two sessions of scores from 1 to 8, 10 and 12 points, one entrusted to spectators via television, messages and the Eurovision website, and the other to a jury of five staff members to act. The participating countries (excluding their artist) as well as Germany, the United Kingdom and Spain can vote in the second semi-final. The top ten will pass the tour and run again on Saturday the 14th, when your palmThe countries that directly enter the final are Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France and Spain. In the final, all participating countries vote.

Mahmoud and Blanco are among the top five in the Eurovision Song Contest

Guests

The Three Artists FlightPiero Baron, Ignazio Pochetto E Gianluca Ginobel. The latter has led Positive for Covid It will work in the default version. “We will turn a problem into an opportunity,” says Rai1 Deputy Director Claudio Fasolo. The trio, when they represented Italy at the 60th Eurovision Song Contest (2015), won first place in television broadcasts and third overall.

There will also be room for Germany (owner Harris – Rockstars), Spain (Chanel – Silomo), UK (Sam Ryder – Spaceman) among the Big Five.And Together with Italy and France, with direct access to the final.