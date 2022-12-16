Mediaset Infinity: Too many holiday TV series in the name of entertainment

Mediaset Infinity has decided to make many holiday TV series available in front of us in the name of entertainment.

Until Sunday January 8th day Mediaset Infinity Many of them are available for free TV series A box set to see and review, anywhere, anytime, the holiday season in the name of entertainment. Starting with the full fourth season of New Amsterdam, starring Ryan Eggold; The first two full seasons of Superman & Lois; The complete second season of FBI: Most Wanted; And much more.

In the fourth season of New Amsterdam, Max Goodwin is focused on his future personally and professionally. Indeed, Helen decides to leave New Amsterdam forever to move to London, and Max will find himself at a crossroads: love or his job in the hospital?

In the first season of Superman & Lois, Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane return to Smallville to face one of the most difficult tasks of our time: parenting. But in the second season of the series, they will have to face a couple crisis.

Tireless in their hard work, Task Force agents led by Agent Jess Lacroix waste no time hunting down the most feared criminals in the United States in the second season of the gripping crime series FBI: Most Wanted, as they do just that. Join the team of a new agent, Ortiz. Complete box sets of The Fix will be available on Mediaset Infinity; equalizer La Brea, the cleaning lady, Naomi. Chucky. the third season of Magnum PI; Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime; and the first two seasons of Kung Fu.