Even extremist Minister Ben Gvir is now threatening Netanyahu: “If he does not authorize an operation in Rafah, he will not be prime minister anymore.”

After the withdrawal of ground forces from the south and the announcement of evacuation RafahToday, the Egyptian media talked about “progress“In the negotiations between agitation H Israel. But the concerned parties deny this. “There is no progress in the Cairo negotiations”: There is no agreement on that cease-fire And the consequent release Hostages. Quoted from Lebanese TV al MayadeenClose Hizb allahThe sources expressed their regret for the Israeli “stubbornness”, considering that “there is no progress currently.” Shortly before, Israeli sources reduced the possibility of reaching an imminent agreement. They said: “We still do not see an agreement on the horizon – the distance between the two parties is still great and so far there has been nothing significant.” with 50 thousand people Who demonstrated outside the building The Knesset For the hostages still in Gaza and while the allies are pressuring him to cease-fire As the United Nations immediately requested, Benjamin Netanyahu It must also deal with internal problems associated with the retreat in southern Gaza. While the allies press for cease-fire Immediately, threats arrive from the extremist Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir: “No operation in Rafah We will overthrow the government“.

Withdrawal of ground forces, according to sourcesthe Israeli Defense ArmySunday witnessed the launch of the third phase of the ground operation, which began on October 27. That is, “targeted and limited raids, as in the case of a hospital.” Healing In Gaza City.” On site – after the departure of the last Section 98 – only Brijata Nahal It is responsible for controlling and securing the so-called Netzarim Corridor, which separates the Strip horizontally from Kibbutz Beri to the coastal Gaza Strip, and divides the territory of the Palestinian Strip into two parts.

defense minister Yoav Galant He explained that the decision to withdraw combat ground forces from… Khan Younes It was taken “at the moment when Hamas ceased to exist as a military structure in the city.” Statements that contradict the facts: The Israeli army announced that a missile was launched from Khan Yunis towards Israel and landed in an uninhabited area. The missile was heading towards a gathering regimeWithout any injuries or material damage. Gallant said: “Our forces have left the area to prepare for their future missions, including the mission in Rafah.” The truth is that the military operation announced in the last city in Gaza before Egypt struck the remaining Hamas brigades is still taking place on the ground. Army sources insisted that the withdrawal does not even rule out the possibility that the Israeli army will not return to Khan Yunis if necessary. In the meantime, Sunday at least 50 thousand people They demonstrated outside the building The Knesset For six months of captivity, 133 hostages remain in Gaza.