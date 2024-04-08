“I came to visit her, but she went to dinner with her friends.”

The story of a mother who was forgotten by her daughter at the airport spread on social media. A woman expresses her anger and sadness in a live video…

The story of a mother who was forgotten by her daughter at the airport spread on social media. The woman expressed all her anger and sadness in a video clip directly from the Utah airport in the United States, where she landed to visit the girl.

“My daughter left me here – he began in the video. She told me she had forgotten our date and was now having dinner with her friends.” “Obviously this has never happened to me, and I have never forgotten my children. But they do, I know. But it all makes me so sad: I didn’t think it would happen to me either; Not to mention her.”

The story stirred up thousands of users. Video by @EsdeProfugos Lavanguardia, has been viewed on X more than two million times. There were thousands of comments. “Poor lady. “Treat your mothers well. Mothers are sacred. It is because of them that we came into the world. They suffer and struggle to make our lives complete, and we cannot do these things,” one boy wrote. But others spoke of exaggerations: “Solve your problems on “Privately, ma’am,” “Take a taxi,” we still read under the leaflet.

