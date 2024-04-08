“I came to visit her, but she went to dinner with her friends.”

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up for a subscription by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
The story of a mother who was forgotten by her daughter at the airport spread on social media. The woman expressed all her anger and sadness in a video clip directly from the Utah airport in the United States, where she landed to visit the girl.
date
“My daughter left me here – he began in the video. She told me she had forgotten our date and was now having dinner with her friends.” “Obviously this has never happened to me, and I have never forgotten my children. But they do, I know. But it all makes me so sad: I didn’t think it would happen to me either; Not to mention her.”
comments
The story stirred up thousands of users. Video by @EsdeProfugos Lavanguardia, has been viewed on X more than two million times. There were thousands of comments. “Poor lady. “Treat your mothers well. Mothers are sacred. It is because of them that we came into the world. They suffer and struggle to make our lives complete, and we cannot do these things,” one boy wrote. But others spoke of exaggerations: “Solve your problems on “Privately, ma’am,” “Take a taxi,” we still read under the leaflet.
© All rights reserved
Read the full article on
Prophet
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
Even extremist Minister Ben Gvir is now threatening Netanyahu: “If he does not authorize an operation in Rafah, he will not be prime minister anymore.”
A judge in Brazil orders an investigation into Musk after his attacks – breaking news
Who leads between Trump and Biden?