April 8, 2024

A judge in Brazil orders an investigation into Musk after his attacks – breaking news

April 8, 2024

A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered an investigation into Elon Musk after the businessman criticized the judge and accused him of censorship for banning social media accounts suspected of spreading misinformation.


Judge Alexandre de Moraes accused the owner and Moraes threatened to punish the richest person in the world with a fine equivalent to about $20,000 for each account that is reactivated.


In recent years, Moraes has ordered the suspension of Twitter accounts suspected of spreading misinformation. “Social networks are not a lawless area,” the judge wrote in his order. Starting on Saturday evening, Musk used X to launch a series of attacks against Morais. “This judge has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed Brazil's constitution and its people. He must resign or be impeached,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO wrote.

