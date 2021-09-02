All of Italy in the Red and Orange Zone: Updated EU Map

exacerbates the situation in Italy With 7 regions in a red zone All others are in orange in the map updated to September 2, 2021 for the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

In almost the entire continent, it was red areas NS orange Because of the delta variant that doesn’t seem to be intending to slow down but the areas in dark red are down compared to last week, which now belongs to only a few countries. On the other hand, Eastern Europe continues to resist, remaining at least partially green. we see what is the situation In Italy are the areas located in the red, orange and green.

All of Italy in the red and orange: European Union map

the number of Regions Italian in red zone In the ECDC map, as well as a file Molise The only area left in the green area passes into the orange area along with all the other areas. In the past seven days, the list of regions in the red region has been added to Lazio, however, the relegation to the orange region in Campania The number of regions classified as at risk by the European Union was kept unchanged. Let’s see what the situation is region by region:

areas in red zone : Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, Basilicata, Tuscany, Marche, Lazio.

: Sicily, Sardinia, Calabria, Basilicata, Tuscany, Marche, Lazio. areas in orange area: Valle d’Aosta, Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Trento Autonomous Province, Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Umbria, Abruzzo, Lazio, Puglia, Campania, Molise.







The aggravation of the situation in our country is also evidenced by the return of Sicily to the yellow zone and the passage of other zones from next Monday, after the control room observation scheduled for Friday 3 September, cannot be ruled out. . Although the criteria were revised by the government, which wanted to give more weight to hospitalization rates, the period when all of Italy was in the white zone also ended by the end of the summer.

red areas in europe

The situation is not better EuropeWhere red and orange areas multiply. A slight improvement was recorded in Iberian Peninsula That after several weeks in red is now witnessing the return of the first orange area. The situation has not changed in France Which is still all red, with a worse situation in the south of the country. also in Germany, the red areas are increasing, which now characterize almost the entire country. over there Greece and the others islands in the mediterranean sea They are still completely red or even dark red, like Cipro.

even in peninsula survey The infection started to rise again, to the point that it has now turned red and orange. It aggravates the situation a littleEastern Europe, but almost all areas remain green, except for Baltic Republics Where all regions are red or orange as well as in Austria.