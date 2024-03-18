Eurozone inflation falls to +2.6% y/y in February, +0.8% in Italy From Investing.com

© Reuters



Investing.com – Annual inflation in the euro zone was 2.6% in February 2024, down from 2.8% in January. A year ago, the rate was 8.5%. This was revealed by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical office, confirming the initial estimate.

Fast data was also confirmed on a monthly basis: +0.6% in February. As for core inflation, which excludes more volatile energy and food prices, the index on an annual basis reached 3.1% in February, down from 3.3% in January.

Expanding our gaze to the European Union, the annual inflation rate in February was 2.8%, compared to 3.1% in January. Here, a year ago, the rate was 9.9%.

The inflation rate in Italy on an annual basis is 0.8%.

The lowest annual rates are those in Latvia and Denmark (both 0.6%) and Italy (0.8%). The highest CPI was recorded in Romania (7.1%), Croatia (4.8%) and Estonia (4.4%). Compared to January, annual inflation decreased in twenty member states, remained stable in five countries and increased in two countries.

In February, the largest contribution to the euro area's annual inflation rate came from services (+1.73%), followed by food, alcohol and tobacco (+0.79%), non-energy industrial goods (+0.42%) and energy (-0.36). %).

Discount serial number

Take advantage of the special discount for subscribing to InvestingPro+ And take advantage of all our tools to improve your investment strategy. (The link directly calculates and applies the discount, which equals an additional 10%. If the page does not load, enter the code proit2024 To activate the offer).

If you want to understand How to best use InvestingPro's Fair Value and Propicks Watch the video by clicking on this link.

Information for professionals

Here are our recommendations for undervalued Italian stocks in March 2024.

You can register for free for the upcoming webinar on March 19.”3 Quality procedures March 2024” on this link .