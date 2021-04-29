With the arrival of summer and possibly with more limited restrictions, we can’t wait to get out. Show off your favorite dress and trendy accessories. However, wouldn’t it be nice to show off something we do ourselves?

The do-it-yourself world is that too, not only For recycling A being to give him new life but to give life to something beautiful. Some basic things, spend a few euros, are enough to save on future purchases. Let’s think about the little gifts that we can make, for example for a birthday or a birthday party.

To save on purchases, this very inexpensive material is enough to get extraordinary results.

Polymer clay

With Fimo it is possible to give free rein to our creativity and imagination to create truly unique things and jewelry. To envy him. Fimo is a material that is designed according to the look we want to give it. We can really create anything to beautify the home and ourselves.

Not only for DIY creations, but it can be used as decoration for the talents we have at home. For example, trays, cake stands, ashtrays, and much more. We can also customize these to give as a gift.

For DIY creations we need the usual tools but what we really need is the oven where the fimo should be cooked. It will be very easy to create picture frames, earrings, rings, necklaces, key rings, pendants, magnets and decorations. The most important step is cooking. You can cook vimeo in the oven at home but just make a mistake with the temperature or time and our creativity will be wasted. Therefore we recommend using an oven thermometer. It can also be cooked in an electric oven.

So just mold fimo from any shape you like and cook it to get great results.

Rubber crepe or EVA

As for fimo, it is Rubber cream o The EVA model can be easily designed as it is treated with a thermoplastic resin. It is possible to make bags, makeup bags, prints to stick on any surface, personal pens, jewelry, cosmetic area, photo frames and various home decorations. We recommend watching some tutorials on how to use and getting inspired by what you want to create. In short, to save on purchases, this very inexpensive material is enough to get extraordinary results.