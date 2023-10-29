October 29, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Eurovita, Adiconsum urges caution regarding recalls

Eurovita, Adiconsum urges caution regarding recalls

Karen Hines October 29, 2023 2 min read

Addiction Warns savers about the issue of redemption Eurovita (Read related news here) which can be ordered starting November 1.

The Consumers Association stated, in a memorandum, that “in the meantime a new company called… chronos vita, Currently owned by Generali Italia, Intesa Sanpaolo Vita, Post Vita, Unipol SAI And from allianz, It is where Eurovita clients meet, who will maintain the prospects and guarantees previously subscribed for their investments. Cronos Vita, which has obtained a license from Ivass to carry out insurance business, will take over the Eurovita policies business unit from November 1, the policy portfolio of which will be transferred to Cronos Vita without any contractual amendment and will subsequently be divided among the companies that contribute to the company’s capital.”

“Due to the tight deadline, we receive many complaints from savers who feel abandoned by Eurovita and the new company,” he says. Carlo Piaroli Head of the Credit and Insurance Department of Adiconsum Nazionale – as there has not yet been any information about the development of the situation, about the possible method of recovery, about the possibility of keeping the policy in place or not, the possible consequences of the decisions that may be employed.”

“We urge both the company and IVASS – says the President of Adiconsum Carlo De Masi – So that policy subscribers are adequately informed and educated about managing their savings.”

In this regard, Adiconsum reiterates that “savers should be careful in redeeming policies immediately to avoid capital losses, Due to the rise in prices last year. We invite them, for clarifications and assistance, to contact our offices throughout the national territory.”

See also  The state contract after signing comes with increases of up to 117 euros and arrears of up to 1,800 euros

Did you find this news interesting?
Post it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

How the 13th will change with the 2024 budget: Risk of a strike without tax relief

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Have you ever thought about putting beer in your coffee? What happens

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

businesses, which is a worrying trend

October 28, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Eurovita, Adiconsum urges caution regarding recalls

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Taylor Swift is a wild phenomenon. Christopher Nolan also praised Tour of the Ages

October 29, 2023 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How to train while on a diet: the best physical activities recommended by experts

October 29, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

Nintendo Switch 2, a patent has appeared and is a hybrid between the Switch, DS and Wii U

October 29, 2023 Gerald Bax